One Love Tennis honored with Diversity Outreach & Inclusion Award

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The One Love Tennis organization was founded in 2013 and they continue to receive accolades all across the country for their hard work both on and off the court.

The impact the organization has made in the Cape Fear community goes well beyond the court. Now, they are being recognized for those years of diligent work in the community.

The United States Tennis Association of North Carolina has selected One Love as the winner of this years Diversity Outreach and Inclusion Award. Founder Lenny Simpson says receiving this particular award is extra special because it’s one of the main reasons he started the organization in the first place.

“The one thing that we pride ourselves on is about opportunity,” Simpson says. “That’s the opportunity for every young boy and girl no matter what color they are, no matter where they come from, no matter where they live in this community.”

Simpson grew up playing the sport of tennis at a young age and had the chance to play along side the likes of Althea Gibson and Arthur Ashe. He says the One Love Tennis organization has given everyone the opportunity to enjoy the game, which was not always a given when he was growing.

“One Love is truly about diversity and inclusion and opportunity,” said Simpson. “So, this award means everything to me personally because if anybody knows about diversity and sometimes not included it’s Lenny Simpson.”

One Love is one of the 22 different tennis programs across the state to receive an award from USTA-North Carolina.