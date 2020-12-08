‘Shut up let it happen:’ Man accused of sex crimes against North Myrtle Beach student

A man was arrested in connection to criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the North Myrtle Beach Dept. of Public Safety.

Brandon Moore, 25, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor and third-degree commit/attempt lewd acts with a victim under 16-years-old and over 14-years-old.

- Advertisement -

On Sept. 28, Cpl. Kyle Smith and Detective Franklin responded to North Myrtle Beach Middle School to a report that a student was reportedly involved in a sexually related incident. The student said it occurred in July 2020.

The victim said she was with her cousin at Moore’s house where he and another male were giving alcohol to the victim and her cousin.

Reports said that the victim was left alone in the kitchen where Moore began to make sexual advances towards her, and she made it clear she was not interested.

Read more here.