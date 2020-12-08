Task force recommends ways to improve NC teacher diversity

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A task force that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commissioned to study K-12 educator diversity has finalized its recommendations.

The DRIVE Task Force was comprised of nearly three-dozen educators, administrators, education advocates, government and university system representatives and business leaders.

- Advertisement -

Black, Hispanic and other minority students comprised 53% of the statewide public school population in the 2018-19 school year but only 21% of teachers were considered minorities.

The report approved Monday recommends expanded financial assistance for student-teachers, the promotion anti-bias instructional practices and the creation of support networks for teachers of color.

The panel says many improvements will require significant spending.