TOYS FOR TOTS: Drop off donation at WWAY studio

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Time is running out to donate to the annual Toys for Tots campaign.
WWAY has partnered with the United States Marine Corps for the toy drive. It ends on Monday, Dec. 14.
Bring any new, unwrapped toys to the WWAY Studio at 1224 Magnolia Village Way in Leland. You can drop off donations between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
You can also drop off donations at the Walmart in Southport and Leland from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Saturday.
All donations will go to the local Salvation Army and other area non-profit organizations.