Trinity United Methodist Church to provide a warm place for people to sleep this winter

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Last month was the warmest November on record across the globe. But this month has started off on a colder note across the Cape Fear.

With the holiday season in full swing, temperatures will continue to get colder as winter approaches.

However, not everyone has a warm place to go at night. That’s why the Trinity United Methodist Church is opening up a warming center tonight.

But organizers say the center is about more than just shelter.

“It gives them an opportunity to feel like they’re part of something,” co-organizer Dusty Casteen said. “It makes us really happy to be able to hang out with them, and to be able to provide food, shelter and love.”

SwitchinGears and The Feast Congregation have partnered with Trinity UMC for the past several years to provide a warm place for people to sleep.

Anytime the temperature dips below 30 degrees, they’ll be open.