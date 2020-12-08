Weekend lane closures scheduled on Wooster and S. 17th streets

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Work to replace a CFPUA manhole near the intersection of Wooster and South 17th streets and relocate a water line is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday.

During construction, crews will close the right-hand lane of South 17th Street from the CSX railroad tracks to Wooster Street. Traffic will still be able to turn right onto Dawson Street.

The left-hand lane of Oleander Drive will also be closed from Dawson Street to South 17th Street. The left turn from Dawson Street onto Oleander Drive will remain open, as will thru-traffic on Dawson Street.

Work is expected to last until 7 a.m. Monday, December 14.