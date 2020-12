BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been arrested for child sex crimes.

Alejandro Gallegos, 27, is charged with indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape.

- Advertisement -

A warrant provided by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office states Gallegos had sex with the victim who was 15 years old or younger.

The offense reportedly happened on April 1. Gallegos was arrested on Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, he is in the Brunswick County jail under no bond.