CFPUA postpones start of pilot program that restricts water flow to certain customers

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has postponed a new program that was set to begin in January.

The pilot program was in response to delinquent accounts.

Instead of completely cutting off water services when bills aren’t paid, the program would install a device that provides a restricted flow of water.

These restrictors would reduce water flow to approximately one to one-half gallon per minute or about enough to fill a 12-ounce glass in about 12 seconds.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the board voted to postpone the program until March.

Until then, CFPUA encourages those who may be having trouble with bills to contact them to work on solutions.