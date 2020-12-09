Community adds Christmas tree next to toddler’s memorial in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It has been more than a year and a half since tragedy struck Carolina Beach when a one-year-old was hit and killed by a keep while using a crosswalk with her grandmother.

After Cora Kruger died in March 2019, the community rallied around the family, lobbying for safer intersections in Carolina Beach, and creating a memorial for the child.

- Advertisement -

This holiday season, residents are remembering the toddler with a Christmas tree on the corner of Cape Fear and Lake Park boulevards, next to Cora’s memorial.

Travis Sherry is new to the area, and a father to two.

He says he can’t imagine what the family went through and thinks the tree is an incredibly sweet way to remember the little girl.

“As someone with two kids, I can’t imagine what it would be like,” Sherry said. “But, it probably helps a lot that there is a community of supportive parents and supportive people, despite what happened.”

Locals are encouraged to walk by and place an ornament on the tree, honoring the one-year-old on her favorite holiday of the year.