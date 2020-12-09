District Attorney Ben David tests positive for COVID-19

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The office of District Attorney Ben David confirms he has tested positive for COVID-19 following a recent visit with three Charlotte law officials.

The DA’s office says David took a test on Monday and the results were positive.

This comes after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings flew to Wilmington with Judge Elizabeth Trosch and Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather for a “site visit” on youth violence on Dec. 2, according to our CBS affiliate WBTV. Chief Jennings and Judge Trosch have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources tell WBTV it was the next day when Judge Trosch showed symptoms. Trosch tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec 4.

Chief Jennings tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

DA Merriweather is in quarantine.

The three traveled together to a meeting hosted by a family foundation and the New Hanover/Pender County District Attorney’s Office in Wilmington.