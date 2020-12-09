Lake Linda’s Christmas Lights in Hampstead to air on ABC show

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Christmas light show that shines bright in Hampstead every year is about to be in the spotlight on a national TV show.

Lake Linda’s Christmas Lights on Highway 17 applied to be on the ABC series “The Great Christmas Light Fight” last year and were chosen.

- Advertisement -

While the episode was shot in 2019, it’s set to finally air during the season finale at 10 p.m. on Dec. 23 on WWAY ABC. The show starts premiere at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

You can drive-thru the free light show each night 5:30-10 p.m. weather permitting.