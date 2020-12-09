Lake Linda’s Christmas Lights in Hampstead to air on ABC show

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Christmas light show that shines bright in Hampstead every year is about to be in the spotlight on a national TV show.
Lake Linda’s Christmas Lights on Highway 17 applied to be on the ABC series “The Great Christmas Light Fight” last year and were chosen.
While the episode was shot in 2019, it’s set to finally air during the season finale at 10 p.m. on Dec. 23 on WWAY ABC. The show starts premiere at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
You can drive-thru the free light show each night 5:30-10 p.m. weather permitting.