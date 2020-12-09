More than 70 donate blood in honor of Wilmington girl with rare form of cancer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There was an overwhelming outpouring of support from people donating blood on Wednesday in honor of a local girl battling a rare disease.

The Red Cross and New Hanover Regional Medical Center organized the blood drive in honor of Ansley Honeycutt and her battle against hepatoblastoma, a rare liver cancer.

- Advertisement -

The six-hour event began at 9 a.m., and the Red Cross tells WWAY, they received 75 bookings for the 60 available appointments.

If you’d still like to donate during the holidays, call to schedule an appointment at the Red Cross Donation Center on 16th Street in Wilmington.