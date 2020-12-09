More than 90 donate blood in honor of Wilmington girl with rare form of cancer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There was an overwhelming outpouring of support from people donating blood on Wednesday in honor of a local girl battling a rare disease.

The Red Cross and New Hanover Regional Medical Center organized the blood drive in honor of Ansley Honeycutt and her battle against hepatoblastoma, a rare liver cancer.

The six-hour event began at 9 a.m., and the Red Cross tells WWAY they had 92 blood donors on a goal of 60 people.

If you’d still like to donate during the holidays, call to schedule an appointment at the Red Cross Donation Center on 16th Street in Wilmington.