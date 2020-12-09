NHCS Superintendent: ‘Students are struggling to succeed’

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Following a decision by the school board to allow elementary school students to return to the classroom full time, the board and New Hanover County Commissioners held a news conference Wednesday morning.

During it, New Hanover County Schools Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust says students are struggling to succeed.

Currently, all public schools in New Hanover County are under Plan B, a hybrid of in-person and remote learning.

Starting January 11, elementary school students will have the option to return to school five days a week.

Parents not comfortable with this plan will have the option to keep their students remote. However, those students might not be able to retain their same teachers.

For middle or high schooler students, they can choose between hybrid learning or fully remote.

Also during the conference, the New Hanover County Health Director says there have been 146 confirmed COVID-19 cases among NHCS children ages 5-10, adding most have recovered and there are only 22 active cases.

The health director says no clusters have been reported within the school district and that most cases are coming from outside the classrooms.

