North Carolina woman charged in man’s shooting death

DOBSON, NC (AP) — Authorities have arrested a North Carolina woman in connection with a man’s shooting death.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office says 47-year-old Carrie Leigh Whitaker was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in the shooting death of 61-year-old Ronald Alan Clark.

Sheriff Steve Hiatt says deputies received a call Monday afternoon regarding a shooting at Clark’s home. When deputies arrived, they found him dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Hiatt says it was Whitaker who called the sheriff’s office about the shooting.

A motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately released.

It’s unclear whether Whitaker has an attorney.