Officer accused of bringing contraband into NC jail

DURHAM, NC (AP) — Officials say a North Carolina correctional officer was fired and accused of bringing contraband into a detention center.

Terrence Tyrell Austin, of Henderson, was charged with providing tobacco/vapor products to an inmate.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office says inmates at the Durham County Detention Facility were caught smoking cigarettes on Nov. 10.

Investigators discovered that 33-year-old Austin was smuggling the tobacco products into the facility. He was subsequently fired.

It’s unclear whether Austin has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.