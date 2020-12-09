Owner of Rocky Point’s iconic hot dog joint dies

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a man who owned one of the most popular hot dog restaurants in southeastern North Carolina.

David Paul owned Paul’s Place Famous Hotdogs in Rocky Point, a business that had been in his family for generations.

He died Monday afternoon at the age of 74.

According to his obituary, Paul was a former Pender County Commissioner and his family says he never met a stranger.

His funeral will be held at Northside Baptist Church on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 measures, those attending will be asked to socially distance and wear a mask.