Police: Man assaulted family with Black Lives Matter sign

LEWISVILLE, NC (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say that a man has been accused of assaulting two family members whose car displayed a homemade Black Lives Matter sign and a sign honoring Breonna Taylor.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported Wednesday that the incident occurred on Dec. 3 in Forsythe County.

- Advertisement -

Arrest warrants said that 55-year-old Rod Steven Sturdy of Lewisville faces two misdemeanor charges of simple assault and assault on a female after punching a woman her juvenile brother in the face.

Helen Parsonage, the family’s attorney, said Sturdy blocked the family’s car in a parking lot and used racist language.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman confirmed that Sturdy used racist language.