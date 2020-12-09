Sheriff’s office establishes Safe Zone in Columbus county

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced the establishment of a Safe Zone on Wednesday.

The Safe Zone has 24 hour surveillance and enhanced lighting. A panic button is set to be installed that will notify authorities when pushed. It’s is located in front of the Sheriff’s Office at 805 Washington Street, in a designated area marked by green paint and signs.

Sheriff Jody Greene encourages the public to use the Safe Zone to complete property exchange transactions, like Craigslist or Marketplace, and child exchanges for court ordered visitations. People that plan to use the Safe Zone are also encouraged to take a friend or relative with them.

Sheriff Greene is confident that the Safe Zone will be an asset to the citizens of Columbus County.