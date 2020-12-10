Bladen County says no basketball season for high schools

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Bladen County Schools has decided against a basketball season for high schools due to COVID-19 restrictions.

During a Wednesday afternoon athletic meeting, the high school athletic directors and

superintendent identified challenges that student-athletes are currently facing with

COVID restrictions and protocols.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association outlines protocols for each high

school sport.

The requirement for indoor sports, including basketball, is that cloth face

coverings must be worn by coaches and students at all times during practices and

competitions. Unlike cross-country, which allows student-athletes to remove their face

covering during the competition part of the race, basketball players must wear a

face-covering at all times.

The high school AD’s and superintendent discussed that the CDC notes that wearing a

mask during strenuous, physical activity can make breathing more difficult. Additionally,

sweat can make the mask wet, which impacts breathing and promote the growth of

microorganisms.

“It is also important to note that people will react differently to physical

activity while wearing a face-covering,” the school district wrote in a release.

Based on this, the district agreed that high schools should not participate in

basketball.

The superintendent plans to bring this before the school board on Dec. 14.

Basketball coaches are permitted to conduct light workouts with basketball players to

help maintain their physical fitness and playing ability in the event that COVID conditions

improve, thereby allowing for non-restrictive competitive play.

Going forward into the spring, COVID restrictions and protocols of each sport will be

assessed by coaches and AD’s, to determine the ability of student-athletes to safely

participate.