Dive teams scour Outer Banks for clues in killing of Fort Bragg paratrooper

CAPE LOOKOUT, NC (WTVD) — Dive teams are searching along the Outer Banks for evidence in the killing of a Fort Bragg paratrooper.

Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, was last seen going on a camping trip with seven fellow soldiers stationed at Fort Bragg–six men and a woman– over the Memorial Day Weekend.

- Advertisement -

The group made a 911 call Saturday, May 23 around 7 p.m. They said it was about 19 hours after they last saw Roman-Martinez.

Parts of his dismembered body were found May 29 when they washed up on the Cape Lookout National Seashore.

Special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command along with FBI Evidence Recovery and Dive Teams are working in the area to try and gather clues to help in the homicide investigation, the 82nd Airborne Division said Thursday.

Read more here.