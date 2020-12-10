Duo accused of robbing two Wilmington convenience stores

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two men are accused of robbing two convenience stores in Wilmington.

Zaire McCarty Hines, 22, and Dominez Dezion Marbley, 23, have been arrested and charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Just after midnight Thursday, Wilmington police responded to 815 Greenfield St. in reference to an armed robbery. The clerk told police two men stole cash from the register and left in a silver sedan.

At 1:58 a.m., another armed robbery call came in at 108 S. 17th St. The same suspects reportedly entered the business and demanded money from the clerk while motioning that they were armed. Again, police say they stole cash from the register and left in a silver sedan.

Officers with the Mobile Field Force were able to track the suspect vehicle and find the two men in a house in the 1100 block of Greenfield St., where they were taken into custody without incident. Police say the stolen cash was also found in the house.

The suspects were not armed during these robberies but made motions as if they were in order to get the cash, according to police.

Both are being held under $100,000 secured bonds.