KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Golf carts all decked out for the holidays are set to hit the streets in Kure Beach this weekend.

The Island Men is hosting the Kure Beach Christmas Golf Cart Extravaganza at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Last weekend, they did the same event in Carolina Beach with more than 75 golf carts participating in the parade. During it, they were able to raise more than $2,800 for the Federal Point Help Center.

Check out the route below:

View here to learn how to participate in the event.