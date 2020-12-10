GOP leaders, Cooper reach agreement on NC broadband money

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders say they’ve found a solution to address the potential loss of $30 million in federal coronavirus relief funds for rural broadband.

The governor and GOP lawmakers disagreed on whether the money had to be spent by the end of the month.

They worked out a deal whereby the $30 million will be used for other qualifying expenses. Then lawmakers will vote early next year to spend the same amount in state dollars for more broadband grants.

Cooper’s budget office will review grant applications and prepare contracts while awaiting new legislative action.