Jeepers for Kids come together for Holiday Toy Run

LELAND, NC (WWAY)–This year has been tough for everyone, but even in the most difficult times people throughout the community are finding ways to give back, including a group of local Jeep lovers.

The Jeepers for Kids Toy Run took place on Thursday afternoon. They have been collecting toys for months and today they made their final delivery dropping them off at WWAY. They added to our already huge collection this holiday.

- Advertisement -

Event organizer Lonnie Weaver says their group just keeps on growing and at the end of the day it’s all about the kids.

“Hopefully next year we have a whole bunch more, because I’m going to keep on doing this every year it’s all for the kids,” Weaver says. “You know all we want to do is make the kids happy. There’s unfortunate people out there that lost there jobs because of covid and we just want to help them all out.”

If you’re interested you still have time to drop off your Toys for Tots. Donations and drop offs will end on Monday afternoon.