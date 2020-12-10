Local ‘Saint Nick’ using foundation to help kids, elderly, first responders in Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There is a man in the Cape Fear who most would say was born to help at Christmas.

He was born on Christmas day and his name is Nicholas. Now, Nicholas Newell is lovingly referred to as “St. Nick” and has founded the Saint Nicholas Christmas Foundation to help the young and young at heart right here in our area.

The Saint Nicholas Christmas Foundation helps in many different ways. First, the Saint Nicholas Christmas Foundation Teddy Bear Drive raises funds which are used to purchase new stuffed animals in bulk. Those stuffed animals are then donated to children’s hospitals and to first responders to have on hand for incidents involving children.

In 2018, St. Nick’s Wishlist began raising monetary and gift donations to fulfill the gift wish lists of residents at assisted living facilities who no longer have living family members, or in some cases income. St. Nick’s Wishlist has grown to nearly 500 residents covering 5,000 square miles along the Carolina coast.

The non-profit raises money year round in multiple ways. You can donate in person monetary donations at Corning Credit Union or at a local Coldwell Banker sea coast advantage branch as well as by mail. They also accept donations via their Facebook and Instagram pages as well as on their website. They are also a part of the Amazon Smile Program which takes a users amazon purchases and credits a percentage of the purchase price as a donation that come from amazon to us.

This year, they are also selling raffle tickets for $20 each which can be purchased at Nauti Dogs in Carolina Beach, Pleasure Island Animal Hospital, Coldwell Banker Downtown Wilmington or on the phone at 910-458-5800. Raffle prizes include a $500 visa gift card, gift cards to Flaming Amys, Cape Fear Boil Company and others as well as over 1300 in veterinarian services.

Presents will be distributed the week of December 20. Drawing for Raffle will be Dec 24.