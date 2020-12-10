Renters to get nearly $550K in apartment conditions lawsuit

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — The former owners and manager of an apartment complex in North Carolina have agreed to pay nearly $550,000 to former tenants who claimed they were paying rent despite ongoing health and safety violations.

The Charlotte Observer reports the settlement money will be divided among 97 former tenants of Charlotte’s Lake Arbor apartments in their class action lawsuit.

Charlotte code inspectors had found violations at the complex after tenants complained of pests, unsafe wiring, and water damage.

An attorney for the former owners and property manager says they are not liable. He says they only settled to avoid time and the cost of a trial.

The property owners also sparked outrage last year when they removed renters for renovations.