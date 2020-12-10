Video shows NC deputies restrain, handcuff teen during medical emergency

LINCOLNTON, NC (WBTV) — New video shows deputies working at a North Carolina courthouse restraining and trying to handcuff a 19-year-old who was having an apparent seizure.
Dayton Herman was alone in a hallway on the third floor of the Lincoln County courthouse on the morning of November 10 when, video shows, he became disoriented and fell to the floor. The video then shows him convulsing and then laying flat on the floor motionless.
A sheriff’s deputy enters the frame, sees Herman and appears to call for backup (the video does not have audio).
When a second deputy arrives, the pair try to put Herman in handcuffs, moving him to various places across the floor in the process.
A third deputy arrives and the three restrain Herman face down on the floor: one deputy sitting on his legs, another with a grasp on the back of Herman’s neck and the third over his back. He was placed in handcuffs and held that way until EMT’s arrived.