Whiteville shooting sends nearby school into lockdown

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Whiteville Police said nearly a dozen shots were fired during an altercation.

Whiteville Police Chief Doug Ipock said the shots hit one person near the intersection of Martin Luther Kind Jr. Street and Ward Street.

The incident forced nearby Central Middle School to go into lockdown until the scene was secure.

No one has been arrested at this time. The Whiteville Police Department said they’re still searching for the suspects involved.