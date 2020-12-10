Wilmington barbershop remains open after fire damages part of building

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A fire in Wilmington has displaced several people who lived on Dawson Street, but one business owner is still open and ready for customers.

The Wilmington Fire Department responded to 601 Dawson on Saturday.

The fire damaged the upstairs portion of the building. However, JB’s Barbershop that is downstairs suffered only minor damage and has already been repaired.

Owner James Brown says the year has been difficult enough without people thinking his business is no longer standing.

“During COVID, it’s been slow anyway,” Brown said. “It was reported that the whole structure was destroyed, which you can see it’s not. During the fire, they did pull our meter, which was Saturday morning, but Monday morning they replaced the meter and we opened back up.”

Brown said there was only water damage and some sheet rock issues.

It has been repaired and it is open for business.