WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department needs your help with identifying a driver involved in multiple hit-and-runs.

Police say a red Camaro was caught on camera driving away from the scene after hitting three cars.



It happened at S. 3rd & Mears streets on Dec. 4.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609.