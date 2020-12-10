Worker groups pan NC labor chief on refusing new COVID rules

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina worker and civil rights advocates are unhappy with the outgoing state labor commissioner’s refusal to put more COVID-19 regulations upon employers.

Representatives of groups that petitioned Commissioner Cherie Berry unsuccessfully planned a news conference for Thursday. They say more rules are needed to improve unsafe conditions for employees in manufacturing and food processing plants.

Berry wrote last month that continuing to educate employers and workers about controlling the virus’ spread is a better solution than issuing punitive regulations.

She also said case statistics indicate the virus threat is everywhere and not necessarily a “occupational hazard.”