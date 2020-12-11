Help name two NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher sea turtles

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Are you interested in being on a first-name basis with a hatchling sea turtle? The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher invites you to choose the names for two baby loggerhead sea turtles in aquarium care.

You can vote for their favorite name by visiting here through January 1. Aquarium staff selected five names for the public to choose from: Crash, Kure, Kelp, Murtagh and Sylvester. The two winning names will be announced on January 8 on the aquarium’s social media accounts.

The aquarium began caring for the tiny loggerheads after the animals were excavated from two nests earlier this year in Kure Beach. Each summer the aquarium works in partnership with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and local sea turtle rescue organizations, accepting a limited number of new turtles that are found in the nest three days after hatching, but do not make the initial trek to the sea.

Last year, two loggerhead sea turtles came to the aquarium through the program and were named in a similar way. “Scute” and “Noggin” were recently released into the warm waters of the Gulf Stream after more than a year of growth and care at the Aquarium. Scute and Noggin served as ambassadors for their species to help people create a connection to threatened and endangered sea turtles in the wild.

“Naming these animals helps create a personal connection for our guests to help them understand how their actions impact this species and other marine animals,” said Andy Gould, Education Curator.

After the naming, the loggerhead hatchlings will remain in aquarium care until they are released in fall 2021.