Myrtle Beach Bikefest traffic loop would’ve been used regardless of race, jury says

After four hours of deliberation, a jury has reached a verdict in the NAACP’s civil lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach regarding Bikefest, or Black Bike Week.

The jury had to decide whether the plaintiffs have proven that race was a motivating factor in the defendant’s official actions during Black Bike Week and if the City of Myrtle Beach would have taken the same actions regardless of race.

Additionally, they had to decide whether the NAACP and the 8 plaintiffs named in this lawsuit should receive compensatory damages.

They found that the plaintiffs proved that race was a motivating factor in the city’s plans for Bikefest, however, they determined that city leaders would’ve taken the same actions regardless of race.

That means neither the NAACP nor the other plaintiffs in the suit will receive any compensation. It’s essentially a victory for the City of Myrtle Beach.

