Navassa Police search for missing 12-year-old

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — Navassa Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police say Remerion Curry, 12, was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Friday, and was reported missing at 3:50 p.m.

Sergeant Scott Solari says Curry is a black male, about 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds.

He says Curry left on foot and doesn’t know the area well. He says they’re not sure what direction he was headed, but also has family in Wilmington.

Police don’t know what kind of clothing he was last seen wearing.

If you have any information on Curry’s whereabouts, contact the Navassa Police Department.