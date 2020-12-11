NC DMV headquarters shift out of Raleigh almost complete

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The relocation of the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles headquarters from Raleigh to Rocky Mount is almost complete.

DMV Commissioner Torre Jessup told a legislative committee on Thursday that the final office shifts will be completed by Dec. 19.

The move-ins began in July. Almost 500 positions are being relocated.

The move is the result of a 2018 law.

The Rocky Mount headquarters won’t provide in-person services to the public.

Jessup says the state is trying to address a high vacancy rate with headquarters jobs. It’s likely that many workers didn’t want to make the move.