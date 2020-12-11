NHCS re-evaluating how fully remote learning is offered next semester

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County School district is now re-evaluating how fully remote learning is offered to students next semester.

The district announced it would transition to Plan A for students and grades Pre-K through 5 earlier this week.

In a Facebook post, the district also said all information sessions for the Virtual Academy have been cancelled. They provided a contact for parents to reach out to if they have questions.

A spokesman for the district says the Virtual Academy will still be offered in January, but didn’t say if and when information sessions would be rescheduled.

Since the district is transitioning to Plan A next semester, he says they’re re-evaluating how fully remote options are offered to students. No word on what potential changes could be coming.

The Virtual Academy was separate from the fully remote learning option this semester.

The school board is holding a special meeting Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at the Board of Education Center, located at 1805 S. 13th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401.

The district says the board will be discussing several things including the transition to Plan A.