NHRMC Adopt-A-Family brings Christmas cheer to more than 118 families

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center celebrated its annual Adopt a Family Project. They loaded up trucks with Christmas gifts collected for families across the area.

The hospital says Adopt a Family Day happens every November.

118 families were adopted by four organizations: Salvation Army, The Domestic Violence Shelter, Dreams, and Family Promise.

Friday morning, staff loaded up EMS trucks with gifts to be delivered to the organizations and then to the families.

“It warms my heart every year,” NHRMC HR Analyst Michelle Messer said. “Especially this year, it was a hard year to get into the Christmas spirit. But for me personally, this event just gets you in the Christmas spirit. It gets your heart warm. It realizes that our organization, our community is here for each other even in the worst of times and it’s been such a blessing to be a part of.”

With the pandemic, staff were worried they might not have as much participation but say everyone came out in full force to help.