North Carolina chief justice halts courts for 30 days

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court says non-essential, in-person court proceedings will be halted starting Monday for 30 days due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley says in a news release on Friday that the pause is necessary to protect the health and safety of court personnel and the public.

According to the news release, since the start of the pandemic, judicial branch officials and employees have reported 291 confirmed positive cases.

In addition, more than half of North Carolina’s county courthouses have been partially or completely closed due to COVID-19, and 11 of those closures occurred this week.