North Carolina police officer killed in shootout; man charged with murder

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — Detectives with the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating after a Mount Holly police officer was killed following a shooting early Friday involving a police officer in Belmont, authorities said.
According to Gaston Emergency Medical Services, the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Mount Holly Car Wash and Arcade on Beatty Drive, just north of Interstate 85.
GEMS officials said three people were injured and rushed to Caromont Medical Center.
Around 8 a.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said on social media that the shooting happened after Mount Holly police officers confronted an armed suspect while responding to a breaking and entering call.
According to CMPD, during the encounter, several shots were fired between the subject and several Mount Holly police officers, as well as a Gaston County police officer who also responded to the call.