North Carolina troopers say child killed in hit-and-run

WILKESBORO, NC (AP) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old boy believed to have wandered from his home was killed in an apparent hit-and-run.

The Charlotte Observer reports the patrol says in an email that family members found the toddler on the roadside in Wilkes County on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The patrol said the child had been left at home with two other children while a parent went to a neighboring house.

A relative took the toddler to the Traphill Volunteer Fire Department for aid before he was taken to Wilkes Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.