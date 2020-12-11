Search suspended for kayaker missing off coast

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Officials have suspended the search for a kayaker who disappeared while fishing on the North Carolina coast, and a reward is being offered to anyone who finds him.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced on Wednesday that the agency had suspended its search for 26-year-old Alexander Rush of Kill Devil Hills.

On Thursday, the commission announced that a local family was offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who finds Rush, who was fishing near the Old Manns Harbor Bridge in Dare County around 7 p.m. Saturday.

According to the commission, Rush’s wife called 911 on Sunday when he didn’t come home.