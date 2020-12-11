Short-handed Seahawks overcome halftime deficit to beat UNCG

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–There are times in sports where it’s not about how you start, but more about how you finish.

UNCW and UNCG provided an example on Friday afternoon as the Seahawks overcame an 11-point deficit with a strong second half to earn a 60-55 women’s basketball victory over the Spartans at Trask Coliseum.

- Advertisement -

The win allowed the Seahawks to improve to 3-1 on the season with their second victory in a row. UNCG dropped its fifth straight contest to begin the year.

Senior forward Carol-Anne Obusek paced four UNCW players in double figures with a career-high 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field. The Cary, N.C., product also grabbed 10 rebounds to register her second straight double-double.

Freshman guard Mary McMillan chipped in 14 points with six assists and two rebounds while junior guard Camille Downs tallied 12 points while contributing seven rebounds, six assists and five steals. Redshirt junior Dazia Powell completed the quartet of double-digit scorers by notching a career-high 10 points and six rebounds.

Senior Pernilla Sorensen led UNCG in the loss with 15 points after knocking down 5-of-11 three-point field goal attempts. Redshirt senior Tori Powell and junior Chatori Tyler each added 11 points for the Spartans, who made their first visit to UNCW since the 2008-09 season.

UNCW begins a two-game road swing on Friday, Dec. 18 when the Seahawks make their first visit to Kennesaw State for a 2 p.m. non-conference contest.