Study: Carolina Beach ranks among safest cities in North Carolina

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach was recently named the 4th safest city in the state by Safety.com.

Analysts from Safety.com assessed data provided by the FBI Crime Report, Gun Violence Archive, U.S. Census Bureau, Insurance Journal and America Health Rankings to create its list of safest cities in North Carolina.

“Our team diligently identified the safest cities beyond just looking at crime rates. We wanted to get the full picture and have our data extend beyond what people would originally look at for the safety of a city, especially in these tough economic times. We took a step further by looking at factors that measure socioeconomic, health and natural disaster safety in addition to public safety in this study,” Antonio Lopez Jr, analyst for Safety.com , .

Cities were analyzed on public safety, financial safety, state-level natural disaster and health metrics. The criteria for public safety include: property crime, violent crime aggravated assaults, hate crime and mass shootings.

Criteria for financial and socioeconomic factors include: unemployment rate, cost of living, poverty rate, uninsured residents and internet access.

State-level natural disaster and health safety scoring factors involve calculating the state’s natural disaster risk and health score based on access to health insurance, air pollution ratings, number of drug deaths and number of mental health providers.