Trustees backs UNCW chancellor after Faculty Senate’s attempt to censure him

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The UNCW Board of Trustees has made it clear for their support of Chancellor Zito Sartarelli following the Faculty Senate’s attempt to censure him.

At their meeting on Friday, they unanimously approved a resolution expressing confidence in Chancellor Sartarelli in support of the university’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in recent months.

Earlier this week, the Faculty Senate voted 51-20 to approve a motion of censure against the chancellor.

The motion read in part, “Chancellor Sartarelli accepted the charge to support UNCW values of diversity, community engagement, and integrity, among others.” It goes on to say,”failed in this obligation, and through his actions has violated the trust of UNCW faculty, lessened their esteem for the office of the chancellor, and dishonored the UNCW community.”

The chancellor faced backlash for his response to when a student group asked to paint a “Black Lives Matter” mural on campus. Chancellor Sartarelli said that would be difficult to do because he believes all lives matter. This prompted the vote by the Faculty Senate.