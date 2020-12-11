UNCW says there will be no tuition increase for next year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The University of North Carolina Wilmington students will not face a higher price tag to go to class next year.
At a Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, an increase of tuition was not brought to the table.
However, the board requested an increase in the Student Health Fee to “address increased costs pertaining to salaries, benefits and medical supplies.”
The increase would be $27.07 from $219.00 in fiscal year 2021 to $246.07 in fiscal year 2022.
The board also approved the two action items to repurpose the Recreation Debt Fee to pay for phases I and II of the Recreation Fields and Facilities project.
