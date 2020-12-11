UNCW students preparing for virtual graduation ceremony

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Graduation at UNCW is going to look different this year because of the pandemic.

This year, COVID has forced organizers to hold a combined spring and fall graduation ceremony through zoom.

- Advertisement -

UNCW students Sierra Higi and Kirklyn Scott say despite the circumstances, they’re still happy to be graduating.

“I think it’s been good, overall we’ve had a good four years here,” the students said. “We’ve got hit by a lot, but we’ve persevered through it all. We’re excited to get in the work field pretty soon. And go Seahawks.”

The virtual graduation ceremony honoring UNCW’s spring, summer and fall graduating classes is Saturday afternoon.