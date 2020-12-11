Viral video shows youth football coach repeatedly hitting child

In the above video, the coach is seen hitting the child’s helmet with enough force to knock the child off balance. Moments later, the coach hits the player again, knocking him to the ground.

The coach has since been identified as Gerrel Williams of the Savannah Gators.

The Savannah Gators were in Kissimmee, Fla. competing in the 2020 American Youth Football National Championships AA Div 1-7U tournament when the incident happened Monday. The 7U division includes players age 7 and younger.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were made aware of the incident by a viewer in Maryland who saw it play out online.

Per an incident report from OCSO, Williams has since been expelled from the league and not able to attend any games.