Two homes and a car destroyed by early morning fire in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Two mobile homes and a car were destroyed by fire in Wilmington early Friday morning.

The fire was in the 6500 block of Greenville Loop Road and reported around 5:30 a.m.

- Advertisement -

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the first home was engulfed in flames. The fire quickly spread to a car and a nearby mobile home.

Residents inside both homes were able to escape without injury.

A WFD spokesperson says the Red Cross is assisting two people.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.