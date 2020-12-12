AP source: Cuomo among contenders for attorney general pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is one of several contenders under consideration by President-elect Joe Biden for the role of attorney general.

That’s according a person with knowledge of the search process.

The other three contenders at the moment include outgoing Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, federal appeals court judge Merrick Garland, and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.

The person who spoke to The Associated Press said no decision had been reached and no announcement was expected imminently.

The Associated Press reported earlier in the week that Jones and Garland had emerged as the two front-runners in the search process.